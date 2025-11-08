WW2 Vet: UK today was NOT worth the sacrifice - female presenter tries to shut him up

'My friends gave their lives for what, the country of today?': 100-year-old WW2 veteran shocks GMB hosts as he declares winning the war 'wasn't worth it' because of the nation's sorry state - echoing major new poll on Starmer's Britain

-----

A 100-year-old veteran shocked the hosts of Good Morning Britain today by declaring that winning World War II 'wasn't worth it' due to the state of the UK.

Alec Penstone told Adil Ray and Kate Garraway how he quit his factory job to sign up for the Royal Navy and fight for his country as soon as he came of age.

The war hero recalled serving alongside close friends, many of whom lost their lives, and called himself 'just a lucky one' for having survived.

Asked by Ms Garraway what Remembrance Sunday meant to him, the veteran said he felt that winning the war was 'not worth' how the country had turned out today.

Further Info:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tv/article-15268525/world-war-two-veteran-gmb-adil-ray-kate-garraway.html



Mirrored - Zionist Global communist takeover wake up

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!