Powerful Murals Unite Cultures, Promote Justice, and Liberate Oppressed - Hooman Khalili
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
0
1 view • 3 days ago

Hooman Khalili’s mission is to forge unity between the Iranian and the Jewish people, and he works toward this goal by creating beautiful and moving murals that honor the courage of Iran’s first women-led revolution. As a former radio host turned independent artist and cultural activist, Hooman has worked hard to elevate the cause of unity and togetherness by highlighting the power of art, truth, and culture. He focuses on cultural engagement and art that uplifts the human spirit and challenges those from different walks of life to come together in love and kindness. He strives to find humanity in everything, especially in the wake of the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks that inflicted horrific damage on Israel. Hooman is truly a humanitarian who is doing great work for America and beyond!



TAKEAWAYS


Visit Hooman.tv to learn more about Hooman’s art and mission, and to help connect him with schools that are open to having a mural


Hooman would like to place more of his special murals on college campuses across America


Hooman’s murals are infused with scripture and sacrifice


Everyone must come together to make the world a better place and set their differences aside



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/4nWlN9D

Murder of Mahsa Amini: https://iranhr.net/en/articles/5489/

Iranian Woman Dies After Being Beaten: https://bit.ly/4ijHM9o


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOOMAN KHALILI

Website: https://www.hooman.tv/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hoomankhalili/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hoomantv/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hoomantv


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Artza (get 20% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3H0uUGG

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

https://counterculturemom.com/download-new-app/


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #HoomanKhalili #ArtForUnity #CulturalActivism #HumanityFirst #IranJewishUnity #WomenLedRevolution #MuralArt #SocialImpactArt #PeaceThroughArt #ArtThatHeals #CommunityEngagement #ArtAndCulture #LoveAndKindness #HumanitarianWork #UnityInDiversity #CollegeCampusArt #ScriptureInspired #ConversationsThroughArt #MakeTheWorldBetter #ArtForChange


Keywords
americacollegeisraeljusticemuralunityoppressedtina griffincounter culture mom showhooman khalilterrorsit
