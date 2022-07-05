Why Hunter Biden should’ve been CAUGHT by red flag laws | Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck | Why Hunter Biden should’ve been CAUGHT by red flag laws

Treat government like a fire, Glenn says. When it’s in control of you, it will burn EVERYTHING down. Yet we continue to give government more and more power, especially when it comes to our 2nd Amendment rights. And the worst part is that our law of the land isn’t defined equally for all Americans.

In this clip, Glenn explains how new red flag laws (or, even our already existing ones) SHOULD HAVE already caught Hunter Biden. But yet, the president’s son seems to escape repercussion yet again. What’s new?!



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