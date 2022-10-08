Create New Account
Allowing Brazil to become a colony of China would be a significant blow | Tucker Carlson
67 views
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Tucker Carlson interview with e president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro: 

Allowing Brazil to become a colony of China would be a significant blow to us and potentially a very serious military threat. The Biden administration appears to be in favor of it.

One person who is emphatically not in favor of it is the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. So, of course, the American media hate him. Here's some of their slander.

 Article: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-allowing-brazil-become-a-colony-of-china-significant-blow

Keywords
tucker carlsonchinabrazilpresident jair bolsonaro

