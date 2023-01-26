Dr. Jane Ruby Show





January 25, 2023





On today’s show Dr. Jane talks with Canadian emergency room physician Dr. Dqniel Nagase about his research into the deaths of babies after vaccination. When vaccines were delayed to 2 years old, sudden infant death virtually disappeared in Japan. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v274d72-jabbed-are-shedding-each-time-they-get-sick.html



