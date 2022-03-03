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A Resident of Mariupol reports how supporters of the nationalist AZOV BATTALION, who have been BLOCKING THE CITY for days, BREAK INTO PRIVATE HOMES, SHOOT FROM THERE - READ DESCRIPTION
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371 views • March 03, 2022
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A resident of Mariupol reports how supporters of the nationalist Azov Battalion, who have been blockading the city for days, break into private homes, shoot from there. Then the Russians fire back, then portrayed as criminals, shooting residential bldgs.
A resident of Mariupol reports how supporters of the nationalist Azov Battalion, who have been blockading the city for days, break into private homes, shoot from there. Then the Russians fire back, then portrayed as criminals, shooting residential bldgs.
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