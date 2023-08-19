Create New Account
100% of ‘Died Suddenly’ Autopsy Cases Causally Connected to the COVID Shot, According to Review
(Aug 18, 2023) "We have now proof positive in autopsies, in cases like this: 100% of the time it is fatal vaccine-induced myocarditis." - Dr. Peter McCullough


Full interview of  Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche by Del Bigtree:   https://rumble.com/v38y6h7-mccullough-and-vanden-bossche-titans-of-the-covid-conversation.html


Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

