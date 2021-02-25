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The Trump I Know (2020) MOVIE, EVERYONE NEEDS TO WATCH
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670 views • February 25, 2021
We form our perceptions of the world based from sound bites on small screens - Including our opinions of the President. This narrow viewpoint opens up for one film producer when he befriends Lara Trump. Lara introduces him and us to several women in the Trump family, administration, campaign, and business. Through these women's firsthand experiences with the President, we gain a broad understanding of the Trump they know. Directed by Matthew Thayer. With Kimberly Guilfoyle
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