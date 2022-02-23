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Rise Like Lions! “Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion..."
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70 views • February 23, 2022
Rise Like Lions! “Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion..."
https://youtu.be/dEm4k6uSfjI
Numbers 23:24
“Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion, and lift up himself as a young lion: he shall not lie down until he eat of the prey, and drink the blood of the slain.”
King James Version (KJV)
Rise like lions after slumber
In unfathomable number
Shake your chains to earth like dew
That in sleep have fallen on you
Ye are many, they are few.
O.D.D.'s "Rise Like Lions 432hz"
https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic/10-rise-like-lions-432hz?in=deuce-rowe-1/sets/illuminati-psunami&;utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
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=============================
https://youtu.be/dEm4k6uSfjI
Numbers 23:24
“Behold, the people shall rise up as a great lion, and lift up himself as a young lion: he shall not lie down until he eat of the prey, and drink the blood of the slain.”
King James Version (KJV)
Rise like lions after slumber
In unfathomable number
Shake your chains to earth like dew
That in sleep have fallen on you
Ye are many, they are few.
O.D.D.'s "Rise Like Lions 432hz"
https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic/10-rise-like-lions-432hz?in=deuce-rowe-1/sets/illuminati-psunami&;utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=============================
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