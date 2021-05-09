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FLCCC WEEKLY UPDATE: The COVID-19 Humanitarian Disaster in India & protocol updates
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30 views • May 09, 2021
FLCCC Weekly Update 28 Apr 2021
In this episode, Dr. Kory discusses the humanitarian COVID-19 tragedy in India—why it is happening...and what we know about Ivermectin's ability to stop COVID-19 in an Indian state (Uttar Pradesh) where it has been in widespread use. He also details the updates to our MATH+ and I-MASK+ protocols.
In this episode, Dr. Kory discusses the humanitarian COVID-19 tragedy in India—why it is happening...and what we know about Ivermectin's ability to stop COVID-19 in an Indian state (Uttar Pradesh) where it has been in widespread use. He also details the updates to our MATH+ and I-MASK+ protocols.
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