The Global Collapse Alex Jones Predicted Is Now Here — Riots Engulf More Than 100 Nations, Learn What’s Coming Next! FULL SHOW 7-10-22

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Alex Jones breaks down how the Sri Lankan populist uprising that led to the overthrow of its government has sparked more revolutions across the developing world over skyrocketing fuel prices and food shortages. Meanwhile, the Dutch farmers’ revolt against the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda continues, and explosions rock numerous natural gas facilities in the U.S. in what is sure to exacerbate the global fuel and food crisis.