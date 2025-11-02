Ep. 1913: The 4th Amendment Being Outsmarted & Victory Gardens Are a Plus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: I've meant "Episode 1913", and sorry for the typo.
I've done a rant, narrating footnotes & presented my commentary:
* The Fourth Amendment Is Being Outsmarted by Big Data
https://libertyconservativenews.substack.com/p/the-fourth-amendment-is-being-outsmarted
* Victory Garden Alliance Inspires Americans to Grow Their Own Produce
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/victory-garden-alliance-inspires-americans-to-grow-their-own-produce-5936745
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
#4A #Surveillance #MAHA #VictoryGarden250 #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance