Ep. 1913: The 4th Amendment Being Outsmarted & Victory Gardens Are a Plus

16 views • 2 days ago

* The Fourth Amendment Is Being Outsmarted by Big Data

Correction: I've meant "Episode 1913", and sorry for the typo.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.