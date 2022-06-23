How We The People Can Stop the Globalists Economic Destruction and yet MORE Wars !

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The parasites on our society are the so-called elites. They have hi-jacked our politicians, our judicial system, and especially the mainstream media. Alex Newman has been exposing these parasitic "elites" as a world class journalist for many years. He brings some practical things us as individuals can do to at least keep control of our local communities, and prevent the severe indoctrination of our children in the so-called "Schools".