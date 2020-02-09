Hosea Chapter 1 Commentary By Chaplain Bob Walker

Hosea 1:9 Then said God, Call his name Loammi: for ye are not my people, and I will not be your God.

Hosea 1:10 Yet the number of the children of Israel shall be as the sand of the sea, which cannot be measured nor numbered; and it shall come to pass, that in the place where it was said unto them, Ye are not my people, there it shall be said unto them, Ye are the sons of the living God.



Romans 9:25 As he saith also in Osee, I will call them my people, which were not my people; and her beloved, which was not beloved.