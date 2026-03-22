Iran's Missiles Stoke Gog Magog/WW3 Soon!

Is Iran causing Israel's redemption to occur sooner? Will Iran's missile strikes near the Temple mount cause the 12th Imam, the Mahdi, to arrive sooner than expected? His answer came from Yalkut Shimoni, a medieval rabbinic anthology drawing on Talmudic sources nearly five hundred years old. The text, Ohad Tal noted to the audience, reads as though written for this precise moment: the King of Persia provoking the King of Arabia, the nations of the world thrown into turmoil, and Israel seized by fear — until God says to His people, “My children, do not be afraid. Everything I have done, I have done only for your sake. The time of your redemption has arrived.” “You can’t believe that this was written 500 years ago,” “And this exactly what we are seeing today.” Israel 365 News