America’s Democratic Party insiders are in a state of shock and panic following President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance on Thursday night. Leading Democrats and leftist news media pundits are already suggesting names of men and women who could replace Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the party’s nominees in 2024. Rick and Doc will spend most of today’s TruNews discussing the debate and what it means for the weeks ahead. Before talking about the presidential campaign, updates about the bird flu virus and also World War 3.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/28/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/jun-28-2024-panicking-democrats-want-joe-biden-to-retire-now





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



