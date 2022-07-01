Online Opinion Poll on Matters Related to the CCP’s 20th National Congress of Deputies Is Nothing But a "Democracy in Disguise Show"

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https://gnews.org/post/pgwb8d94
From April 15 to May 16, the Chinese regime conducted an online opinion poll on matters related to the CCP’s 20th National Congress of Deputies. Current affairs observer Wang He commented, “The exercise was democracy in disguise show.”