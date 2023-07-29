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NIGHT SHADOWS 07282023 -- ET is REAL THEY are Telling Us, BUT Not Telling Us!
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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282 views • July 29, 2023

Once again the US government is refusing to give any evidence and denies we have any alien ships. bodies and advanced technologies, all of course is a lie as this "cabal" that runs all of this does not want anyone to muscle in on their power - for they can control the world secretly with their backwards engineering projects. He that controls the energy controls our modern world. This UFO acclimation project is part of the STRONG DELUSION, for no mention of Scripture and what it says - so they must and will fall under God's delusions. Then we have the war heating up between NATO and Russia, China & Taiwan, the Baltics could explode anytime, and earth changes abound along with the Solar storms that keep hitting Earth and more... 

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