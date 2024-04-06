Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greta Thunberg detained by police in Netherlands
channel image
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
135 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
387 views
Published Yesterday

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and several others were detained by police officers who packed them into buses during a protest against fossil fuel subsidies in The Hague.



DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZV5xAXpek2PL/


DEPOPULATION, 5 METHODS THAT CAN ELIMINATE 87% OF THE USA POPULATION. NUKES, CME, EMP, BIO, FEMA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pdjNL1mkCo8P/

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket