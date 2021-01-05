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Reports: Dominion Machines Breaking Down in Several Georgia GOP Precincts
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234 views • January 05, 2021
Georgia radio host John Fredricks said several voters in Republican precincts called his show Tuesday morning and told him that they were unable to cast their votes in the state’s runoff election due to malfunctions by Dominion machines.
The callers said workers at the polls told them to put their ballots in a box, telling them their ballots would be scanned later.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/reports-dominion-machines-breaking-several-georgia-gop-precincts-voters-told-workers-will-scan-ballots-later/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
The callers said workers at the polls told them to put their ballots in a box, telling them their ballots would be scanned later.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/reports-dominion-machines-breaking-several-georgia-gop-precincts-voters-told-workers-will-scan-ballots-later/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
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