Please Stop Burying Snow! Poor Dog Tearfully Watches His Body being Frozen

A temporary blanket under -10°C snow! You caused an accident for a poor dog, and that's all you did! Is that true? That's what White, the dog in today's story, had to go through! While playing on the snowy road! White was suddenly hit by a car! Perhaps due to the thick falling snow and his fur blending into it, the driver couldn't react in time! But what's notable is that when the rescue team arrived, what they saw was a dog buried in the cold snow! All he had was a blanket! If the accident was unintentional, abandoning the dog is a crime! At least they could have taken the dog to the vet! Every small action of ours can bring about significant change!

