© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Schwab-Pandemie-Song Humour
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • January 31, 2022
Klaus Schwab, if you want to lead your nation into death and devastation, join my group and association, and make sure that on TV you declare a pandemie. This chaotic situation will create a population that demands a vaccination, which will of course do the trick and it makes them very sick. When the millions are dying, it's important you keep lying, and you say you are trying to put money in their purse, but in truth you make it worse. While the people feel infection, keep on testing their infection causing deep data collection that creates a data base. Then the rising population is controlled by computation and you can send the radiation from the towers of 5G. And we declare a pandemie.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.