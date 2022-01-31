Schwab-Pandemie-Song Humour

Klaus Schwab, if you want to lead your nation into death and devastation, join my group and association, and make sure that on TV you declare a pandemie. This chaotic situation will create a population that demands a vaccination, which will of course do the trick and it makes them very sick. When the millions are dying, it's important you keep lying, and you say you are trying to put money in their purse, but in truth you make it worse. While the people feel infection, keep on testing their infection causing deep data collection that creates a data base. Then the rising population is controlled by computation and you can send the radiation from the towers of 5G. And we declare a pandemie.