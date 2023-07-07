U.N. Planning To Seize Global Emergency Powers At Sept 2024 Conference

All these egregious events and other tragedies eventually culminate in the rise of the One World Gov't. Link to article on the subject: https://theferalirishman.blogspot.com/2023/07/strengthening-international-response-to.html Plan accordingly. Get squared away. Ray Stevens obamanation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFaCytKXOSQ&t=57s Ry Stevens welcome to the USA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgOHOHKBEqE Rioting African muslims burn down world's largest library in France: https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2023/07/07/its-global-warming/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.