U.N. Planning To Seize Global Emergency Powers At Sept 2024 Conference
glock 1911
Published 17 hours ago

All these egregious events and other tragedies eventually culminate in the rise of the One World Gov't.  Link to article on the subject:   https://theferalirishman.blogspot.com/2023/07/strengthening-international-response-to.html  Plan accordingly.  Get squared away.  Ray Stevens obamanation:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFaCytKXOSQ&t=57s  Ry Stevens welcome to the USA:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgOHOHKBEqE  Rioting African muslims burn down world's largest library in France:   https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2023/07/07/its-global-warming/  

weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

