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Our righteousness is as filthy rags- what does this mean?
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8 views • March 04, 2020
This is a small Bible study into why the Lord says that our righteousness is as filthy rags. It is a good background to understanding why we need the Lord Jesus to save us.
Now more than ever we need to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. We are in the final moments before the rapture and we need to get right with God.
God bless you.
Now more than ever we need to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. We are in the final moments before the rapture and we need to get right with God.
God bless you.
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