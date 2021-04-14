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Project Veritas BOMBSHELL -- PART 1: CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’
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242 views • April 14, 2021
[NEW YORK -- Apr. 13, 2021]

- CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester: “Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out…I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that.”

- Chester: “[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation -- that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He's unfit to -- you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. That's what -- I think that’s propaganda.”

- Chester: “We would always show shots of him [Biden] jogging and that [he’s] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric.”

- Chester: “I think there's a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they're [CNN’s] going to latch onto it. They've already announced in our office that once the public is -- will be open to it -- we're going to start focusing mainly on climate.”

- Chester: “It's going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that's what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness.”

- Chester: “It [COVID] will taper off to a point that it's not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they'll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit…Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN…Fear sells.”

During a conversation with a Veritas journalist, Chester boasted about the impact the network had in determining the outcome of the presidential race last year.

“Look what we did, we [CNN] got Trump out. I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out…I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that,” Chester revealed.

Chester explained to the Veritas journalist how CNN engaged in “propaganda” when covering Trump’s health compared to Biden’s health.

“[Trump’s] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation -- that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He's unfit to -- you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. That's what -- I think that’s propaganda,” Chester said.

Veritas Journalist: “I guess I have a confession. I worry about Biden and his health, I guess.”

CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester: “Your news health?”

Veritas Journalist: “What? No, I said Biden, our president.”

Chester: “Oh, his health.”

Veritas Journalist: “I want to take care of him and make sure he's okay.”

Chester: “He is definitely -- the whole thing of him running during the entire -- like run for the campaign. Showing him jogging is obviously deflection of his age and they're [CNN] trying to make it like, ‘Oh, I'm healthy.’”

Veritas Journalist: “Is that what we did? I don't know. Like what do you mean?”

Chester: “We would always show shots of him [Biden] jogging and that [he’s] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric.”

“I think there's a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they're [CNN’s] going to latch onto it. They've already announced in our office that once the public is -- will be open to it -- we're going to start focusing mainly on climate,” Chester said.

Chester: “It's going to be our [CNN’s] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that's what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be climate change awareness.”

Veritas Journalist: “What does that look like?”

Chester: “I don't know. I'm not sure. I have a feeling that it’s going to be like, constantly showing videos of decline in ice, and weather warming up, and like the effects it’s having on the economy--”

Veritas Journalist: “Who decides that?”

Chester: “Head of the network.”

Veritas Journalist: “Who is that? Is that [Jeff] Zucker?”

Chester: “Zucker, yeah. I imagine that he's got his council and they've all like, discussed, like where they think--”

Veritas Journalist: “So, that's like the next--”

Chester: “Pandemic-like story that we’ll beat to death, but that one's got longevity. You know what I mean? Like there's a definitive ending to the pandemic. It'll taper off to a point that it's not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they'll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit.”

Veritas Journalist: “So, climate change overload.”

Chester: “Be prepared, it's coming. Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN.”



Veritas Journalist: “You think it's going to be just like -- a lot of like, fear for the climate?”

Chester: “Yeah. Fear sells.”

https://www.projectveritas.com/news/part-1-cnn-director-admits-network-engaged-in-propaganda-to-remove-trump/
Keywords
trumpcnnelectionfearpropagandaexposedbidenjamescharlieprojectzuckerveritasjeffbombshellokeefecovid-19covid19covid
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