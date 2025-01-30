Explosive Audio: LBJ Associate Confided that Johnson Ordered JFK Murder: It was because LBJ was a Zionist, Hardcore Zionist.

Even though if what's going to be released is the real stuff. Right. Maybe Mr. Celestis' grandson released this audio this week just to let the feds know. If you try to pull off anything sneaky, I've got the audio that says LBJ did it. Coming from no less than Clifton Carter. Yes. Okay, let's listen to the audio. If you're good to see, how's life treating you today? Well, Saul, it's been a pretty touch-and-go situation. Lyndon and I have had quite a few unpleasant words here lately over the deal that he hired Mike Wallace to assassinate the president. It's been hectic in every way, but we've lived through this far. I guess we'll continue. I guess we'll continue to do so. Lyndon should have never issued that order to Mike.

But we've had our differences in. I'm a true blue to Lyndon, as I've always been, and tried to carry out every order that he's ever given me. But this is one I'll probably never be able to forget. In the times that we've had in Texas. And the embarrassment that Lyndon had gotten from Kennedy, I guess there wasn't anything else to do but what he did. Well, you know, Lyndon could have really helped me if he would. Well, Lyndon's the kind of person that doesn't want to help anyone. He's, you know, he's all for Lyndon, and that's the way he's pretty much always been. Well, they had me backed up on that Henry Marshall. And they just kind of blackmailed me to keep my mouth shut.

And if I hadn't had a bunch of tapes that I'd played after I got killed. Because, you know, 17 got killed in this situation very mysteriously. And I've done a lot of time, and I've lost a lot of money, and it's hurt my family a whole lot. And it's really got me disgusted to remember them in one way or the other. I feel real sorry. So, it's Billy Sol estes and Clifton Carter talking. Two friends, two associates of Lyndon Johnson. Two loyalists. Loyalists to the point they'll murder for him. Yes, that's terrifying that these guys just openly talked about, you know, if Lyndon wants somebody to kill, we'll kill him. Talk to you. I can't. I can't. We're in that kind of a relationship. But obviously, it exists in the world and has for thousands of years

He said there were 17 mysterious murders. Yes. Involving Johnson. Right. And he said, 'I had lots of tapes.' He said they were going to put me in prison on that murder. On the Henry Marshall murder. Yes. But he said, 'I had lots of tapes.' That's how Billy Solomon is. His grandson has this tape. Obviously. Granddad left a note where the tapes were at. That's what happened, Doc. Granddad left a note and said, 'I've got a lot of tapes stored away. You may need them someday.' So, Solestas was smart enough to record conversations. He was like, 'Okay, I'm going to murder somebody for you, but I'm going to record something so that you don't blackmail me.' Now, he said he was blackmailed on that other murder.

But that he had. He had tapes about other murders. Right. And that's why the judge, that's why. The judge said, 'Well, yeah, you've been convicted, but I think I'm going to let you go.' You got a conviction of murder, but being a kind man that I am, you're going to walk out of this court. That's because somebody called the judge and said, 'Hey, judge, you want to go home tonight? Right. You want to wake up in the morning?' Now, as far as the veracity of this audio is concerned, Rick, some of the information does confirm, you know, previously published information. Bar McClellan had written a book about everything related to the Henry Marshall murder. And in that book, he implicated Estes, Wallace, and others in the murder of Henry Marshall.



So this audio verifies that. And it verifies that. It also verifies LBJ's involvement in the JFK assassination. And Roger Stone wrote a book decades ago. Yes, where he said LBJ killed him. Right. So, this is really validating Roger Stone's premise. So, I want to get back to this. To give people some background, folks, this, this ought to be the biggest story. I know the tragic crash is dominating the news. This is the biggest story. That a vice president murdered the sitting president. You don't get corruption any worse than this. And it would explain why they've kept a lid on this for 60 plus years, wouldn't it? Yes. Because it would. I mean, can you imagine? Imagine if this had gotten out in the 60s. Well, this is what I'm saying.



