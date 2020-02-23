Burisma Whistleblower Brutally Beaten, GoFundMe Leaked Info? Hired Mercenaries & John Dougan

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Update on the Burisma Holdings Whistleblower and how she was brutally beaten and left for dead after GoFundMe somehow leaked information. This is a tragic and terrible illustration of how the evil criminal cabal has taken over major elements of our government and the government of other countries. You can see the original interview with John Dougan @ https://sarahwestall.com/ukraine-buri...
Those who donated through the GoFundMe campaign should receive full refunds. Please consider donating those funds to directly help the whistleblower recover from her injuries and reunite with her children @ https://BadVolf.com
You can see more information from John Dougan directly on his Youtube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSys...