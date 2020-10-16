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'Fauci To Trump 'No More Rallies
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37 views • October 16, 2020
The Trump/Fauci feud is heating up, as Fauci is furious about being featured in a campaign ad and Trump slams his pitching and prognostications. Fauci fired back by claiming that Trump's campaign rallies are dangerous virus spreading events. Is this the end for "Deep State" Fauci? Also today...are people getting Covid twice? Plus, a vaccine setback - what does it mean?
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