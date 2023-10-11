Create New Account
Ted Nugent speaking very unkindly of the Sniffer and how he allowed all the weapons left in Afganistan to work their way over to the Terrorists in Gaza to use to kill Americans in Israel
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday

I love Ted !  Go Ted Go   Ok so now I know Ted is 75 yrs old.   Boy he looks good for 75 doesn't he ?  I am 72 yrs old and feeling really good health wise - thank God. 

newstednugent

