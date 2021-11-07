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Many are called, few are chosen: How can we tell if we are chosen by Jesus or not?
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21 views • November 07, 2021
In this video, we show you how you are chosen by the Lord Jesus Christ. If you are NOT chosen, you can always ASK JESUS to choose you as a disciple or a follower of Christ.
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https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-jesus-and-the-holy-ghost.html
For more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-jesus-and-the-holy-ghost.html
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