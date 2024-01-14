Tucker Carlson + Vivek Lay Out Uni-Party's Trojan Horse Candidate -- Nikki

Vivek Ramaswamy appeared on Tucker Carlson's show and described the uni-party's and Democrat elite donors plan to install their puppet Nikki Haley to the top position in the United States, where they would continue to pull the strings needed to continue to rode our Constitution and our civil rights.
#vivek2024 #nikkihaley #tuckercarlson #conspiracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.