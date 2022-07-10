Explaining the Faith - Freemasonry Meaning and Mission

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Fr. Chris Alar.
Streamed live on Jul 9, 2022 What is Freemasonry and why does the Catholic Church condemn it? Is it justified or a misunderstanding? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he gives the history and meaning behind this secret society and what their defined mission actually is.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kgfzlwAnig