⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (10 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov region, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade and foreign mercenaries near Bochkovo, Malye Prokhody, Borshchevaya, and Kazachaya Loknya (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 50 troops, two motor vehicles, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 60th, 63rd, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU, 241st Territorial Defence Brigade, 1st National Guard Brigade, and International Legion near Kupyansk, Zagryzovo, Boguslavka, Glushkovka, Podoly, Petropavlovka (Kharkov reg), and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

AFU losses up to 490 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. 3 field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 33rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU, and 35th Marine Brigade near Nikolayevka, Konstantinovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Novomarkovo, Kurakhovo, Dalneye, and Seversk (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 77th Airmobile Brigade was repelled.

AFU losses amounted to up to 640 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehics, one 122-mm Gvozdika SPd system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, and three ammunition depots.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Volchenka (Donetsk People's Republic) and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 53rd, 100th mechanised brigades, 152nd Jaeger Brigade of the AFU, 38th Marine Brigade, 14th and 15th national guard brigades near Mirolyubovka, Novotroitskoye, Novoselidovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).





Ten counter-attacks launched by formations of the 151st Mechanised Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 49th and 425th assault battalions of the AFU, 35th Marine Brigade, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, one UR-67 mine disposal system, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

One UAV workshop was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 33rd Mechanised Brigade, and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Razdolnoye, Zelenoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).



Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 23rd Mechanised Brigade, 169th

AFU Ground Forces Training Centre, and 113rd Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 troops, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher, and two Polish-made Krab 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 31st, 110th mechanised brigades, 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades near Pyatikhatki, Antonovka, Olgovka, Dneprovskoye (Kherson region), and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, depots, workshops, and launch sites of UAVs, power objects ensuring operation of the Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware of the enemy in 127 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 36 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,512 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,159 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,487 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,568 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,135 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.