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QFS and Current Events Update - What is Truth?
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70 views • July 02, 2021
A quick update with a news flash. A prediction of more false flags, riots, and times of hope as well as times of despair. I explain the roller coaster ride. I offer and offer tips on dealing with emotional highs and lows. I also speak about truth in general.
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