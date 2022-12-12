Monsters who hurt, maime & murder, & What Jesus said should be done to them

Jesus states in the Gospels the priority he places on children, and their part in the Kingdom. He warns about anyone harming them, and instead says they are our role models (Matthew 18:1-9 and Luke 18:16). This Christmas reach out to a hurting family, especially the children, with food, friendship, help and encouragement. Giving can make your Christmas so much merrier.
