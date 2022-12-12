Create New Account
Monsters who hurt, maime & murder, & What Jesus said should be done to them
PastorRuth
Jesus states in the Gospels the priority he places on children, and their part in the Kingdom. He warns about anyone harming them, and instead says they are our role models (Matthew 18:1-9 and Luke 18:16). This Christmas reach out to a hurting family, especially the children, with food, friendship, help and encouragement. Giving can make your Christmas so much merrier.

Keywords
childrenbiblejesuschristmaskingdomhelphurtgivinggifts

