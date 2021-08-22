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They Will Take Your Social Security Over Your Dead Body
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324 views • August 22, 2021
James Corbett of the The Corbett Report reveals Western's medicine roots and how it influenced China. American Medical Association is essentially a global mob.
Makes you wonder - does oil own govt or does govt own oil, media, elections, the courts, the internet and all ISPs, and every association. Govt has been acting on behalf of capitalist murderous pigs in all aspects of our life - from higher education, the SBA, the environment, trade on behalf of large corporations which the govt probably owns.
Makes you wonder - does oil own govt or does govt own oil, media, elections, the courts, the internet and all ISPs, and every association. Govt has been acting on behalf of capitalist murderous pigs in all aspects of our life - from higher education, the SBA, the environment, trade on behalf of large corporations which the govt probably owns.
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