Miles Guo: The NFSC will never forget your enormous support for us. We will protect our holy city Hong Kong by taking actions to eliminate the CCP!

2/20/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: I am grateful to the three conscientious and courageous Hong Kong police officers for saving the family of six fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China so that they managed to land in the US safely. The NFSC will never forget your enormous support for us. We will protect our holy city Hong Kong by taking actions to eliminate the CCP!

2/20/2023 文贵盖特：感谢香港三位有良知的警察勇士拯救了新中国联邦战友一家六口，并让他们得以安全到达美国！新中国联邦永远不会忘记你们巨大的支持，我们会用行动去保护我们的圣城香港 - 消灭共产党！

