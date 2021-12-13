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Point out all errors in this video: "Q&A Developing a COVID-19 Vaccine" [Celebrating 555 subs; Brain Teaser for subscribers!]
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50 views • December 13, 2021
This video "Q&A Developing a COVID-19 Vaccine" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpEyx98ldJk) is from Imperial College London and is dated August 2020. Please comment below on all the wrong prodictions (predictions + projections) in it. Thanks!
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