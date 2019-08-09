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Steyn: Left uses identity politics as a cover for class
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8 views • August 09, 2019
Celebrities and other anti-Trump activists have been racing to boycott Equinox and SoulCycle after it came to light that one of their investors, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, is planning a Trump campaign fundraiser; conservative columnist Mark Steyn reacts. #Tucker #FoxNews
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