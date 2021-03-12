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IDF, detained five Palestinians Children for Trespassing on Their Land Stolen from Israel.
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21 views • March 12, 2021
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) detained five Palestinians for illegal border crossing. The Israeli military says that "A number of suspects were identified who had penetrated the territory of a house in the south Hebron hills." The problem is that the “suspects” were Palestinian children ranging from ages eight to thirteen. RT’s Paula Slier reports. Then, former UK MP George Galloway weighs in.
source, In Question,
https://www.rt.com/shows/in-question/517992-full-show-slovakias-health-minister/
source, In Question,
https://www.rt.com/shows/in-question/517992-full-show-slovakias-health-minister/
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