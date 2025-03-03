Revelation 18:4-5: Roman catholics are leaving the great whore of Babylon

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 30, 2024.





In Revelation 18:4-5, God warns Roman Catholics, as part of His 4th and last end time angel’s message to COME OUT of Babylon. The passage says: And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, My people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. 5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.





It appears that a growing number of Roman Catholics are honoring God’s warning in Revelation 18:4-5. Amen to that.





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





Dear Roman Catholics, as per God’s 4th end time angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5, COME OUT of Babylon. Come out of the Roman catholic church and follow the Christ of the Bible.





Do the right thing, as I did in 1992, and obey God.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington