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DR. KORY TELLS SENATORS SCIENCE IS CORRUPT, THIS IS ALL ABOUT SUPPORTING A GLOBAL VACCINATION POLIC
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111 views • March 19, 2022
Dr. Pierre Kory: https://drpierrekory.com
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