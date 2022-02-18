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DOCTRINE OF THE LESSER MAGISTRATES
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113 views • February 18, 2022
Documentary filmmaker, Christian J. Pinto interviews Pastor Matthew J. Trewhella, who is the author of the book, "The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates." We consider the principle of this doctrine (which was employed during the American Revolution) in light of the Covid-19 mandates and violations of liberty.
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