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CL News - 11 Outubro 2021
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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0 view • October 12, 2021
A longa entrevista de Jair Bolsonaro em SP, os pais migram da caderneta de poupança para a bolsa de valores ao poupar para os filhos, a solene inauguração de um semáforo no Piauí, e muito mais.
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Agência 2304 • Produto 1288 ou 013 • Conta Poupança 853121664-6
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