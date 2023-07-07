You Are A Slave To Your Government
IT NEVER ENDED…
All around you are controlled by a force many have no idea about. You live in an invisible prison where many do not wish to break free because they do not see the bars. This system and prison have been created to enslave and control you and have done for hundreds of years
https://rumble.com/v1djjy1-you-are-a-slave-to-your-government.html
