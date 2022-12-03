Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion (2022) | Oracle Films / News Uncut

Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in suppressing free and open debate on the subject.



The documentary was removed from YouTube on 26th October 2022 under the pretext of alleged "medical misinformation". At that time it had accumulated over 990,000 views and 7,000 comments.



By: Oracle Films and News Uncut

Source



