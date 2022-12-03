Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion (2022) | Oracle Films / News Uncut

Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine
injuries and bereavements, but also takes an encompassing look at the
systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading
analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating
these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in
influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in
suppressing free and open debate on the subject.
The documentary was removed from YouTube on 26th October 2022 under the pretext of alleged "medical misinformation". At that time it had accumulated over 990,000 views and 7,000 comments.
By: Oracle Films and News Uncut
