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YES - OWNER OF A LONELY HEART
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11 views • December 24, 2019
ALSO AN OLD VIDEO FO A VERY OLD FANTASTIC SONG!ACTUALLY THIS WAS MY FIRST ROCK SONG WHEN I WAS A SMALL BOY AND STILL NOW MY FAVORITE!
Move yourself
You always live your life
Never thinking of the future
Prove yourself
You are the move you make
Take your chances win or loser
See yourself
You are the steps you take
You and you, and that's the only way
Shake, shake yourself
Your every move you make
So the story goes
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Say, you don't
Want to chance it
You've been hurt so before
Watch it now
The eagle in the sky
How he dancin' one and only
You, lose yourself
No not for pity's sake
There's no real reason to be lonely
Be yourself
Give your free-will a chance
You've got to want to succeed
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
After my own indecision
They confused me so
(Owner of a lonely heart)
My love said never question your will at all
In the end you've got to go
Look before you leap
(Owner of a lonely heart)
And don't you hesitate at all, no no
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Sooner or later each conclusion
Will decide the lonely heart
(Owner of a lonely heart)
It will excite, it will delight
It will give a better start
(Owner of a lonely heart)
Don't deceive your free-will at all
Don't deceive your free-will at all
(Owner of a lonely heart)
Don't deceive your free-will at all
Just receive it
Second upload in you tube December 13 2015 in my second account after they terminated my first!
Move yourself
You always live your life
Never thinking of the future
Prove yourself
You are the move you make
Take your chances win or loser
See yourself
You are the steps you take
You and you, and that's the only way
Shake, shake yourself
Your every move you make
So the story goes
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Say, you don't
Want to chance it
You've been hurt so before
Watch it now
The eagle in the sky
How he dancin' one and only
You, lose yourself
No not for pity's sake
There's no real reason to be lonely
Be yourself
Give your free-will a chance
You've got to want to succeed
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
After my own indecision
They confused me so
(Owner of a lonely heart)
My love said never question your will at all
In the end you've got to go
Look before you leap
(Owner of a lonely heart)
And don't you hesitate at all, no no
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
(Much better than a)
Owner of a broken heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Owner of a lonely heart
Sooner or later each conclusion
Will decide the lonely heart
(Owner of a lonely heart)
It will excite, it will delight
It will give a better start
(Owner of a lonely heart)
Don't deceive your free-will at all
Don't deceive your free-will at all
(Owner of a lonely heart)
Don't deceive your free-will at all
Just receive it
Second upload in you tube December 13 2015 in my second account after they terminated my first!
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