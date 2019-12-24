YES - OWNER OF A LONELY HEART

ALSO AN OLD VIDEO FO A VERY OLD FANTASTIC SONG!ACTUALLY THIS WAS MY FIRST ROCK SONG WHEN I WAS A SMALL BOY AND STILL NOW MY FAVORITE!

Move yourself

You always live your life

Never thinking of the future

Prove yourself

You are the move you make

Take your chances win or loser



See yourself

You are the steps you take

You and you, and that's the only way

Shake, shake yourself

Your every move you make

So the story goes



Owner of a lonely heart

Owner of a lonely heart

(Much better than a)

Owner of a broken heart

Owner of a lonely heart



Say, you don't

Want to chance it

You've been hurt so before

Watch it now

The eagle in the sky

How he dancin' one and only



You, lose yourself

No not for pity's sake

There's no real reason to be lonely

Be yourself

Give your free-will a chance

You've got to want to succeed



Owner of a lonely heart

Owner of a lonely heart

(Much better than a)

Owner of a broken heart

Owner of a lonely heart

Owner of a lonely heart



After my own indecision

They confused me so

(Owner of a lonely heart)

My love said never question your will at all

In the end you've got to go

Look before you leap

(Owner of a lonely heart)

And don't you hesitate at all, no no



Owner of a lonely heart

Owner of a lonely heart

(Much better than a)

Owner of a broken heart

Owner of a lonely heart



Owner of a lonely heart

Owner of a lonely heart

(Much better than a)

Owner of a broken heart

Owner of a lonely heart

Owner of a lonely heart



Sooner or later each conclusion

Will decide the lonely heart

(Owner of a lonely heart)

It will excite, it will delight

It will give a better start

(Owner of a lonely heart)



Don't deceive your free-will at all

Don't deceive your free-will at all

(Owner of a lonely heart)

Don't deceive your free-will at all

Just receive it

Second upload in you tube December 13 2015 in my second account after they terminated my first!