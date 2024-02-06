Restoration & Salvation

Restoration Of President Trump’s Administration
* Elections have consequences.
* Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.
* This is a fight for salvation of the greatest republic in history.
* We have broken Mitch McConnell.
* We have more work to do — and must get to the bottom of the 2020 big steal.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3371: Biden Is Leaving America Out To Dry (6 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4brps3-episode-3371-biden-is-leaving-america-out-to-dry.html
