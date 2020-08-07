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Chemtrails: Silent But Deadly | A Tribute
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15 views • August 07, 2020
We made this video for Michael Murphy to accompany the premiere of his documentary, "WHY in the World Are The Spraying?" - which itself was a sequel to his powerful doc, "WHAT in the World Are They Spraying?" He was a freedom fighter, a good dude and he will be missed. RIP brother.
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Let's stay in touch! This channel may disappear at any moment. E-mail me at: [email protected] to join my mailing list.
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
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