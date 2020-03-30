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Are YOU Strong Enough to Finish THE Race
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10 views • March 30, 2020
Why did Jesus leave us? Why did Jesus need to ascend to heaven? What benefit was there of Jesus leaving? This video reveals the real reason for Jesus' ascension to heaven by answering the question what is the Holy Spirit for? It unravels our obsession with the physical and shows why the message is more important than the messenger.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Image - Back view of Jesus speaking to the crowds.
Wikimedia Commons
http://riverfallsag.com/2018/09/09/th...
Benny Hinn - Raw Anointing of the Spirit (1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdUIq...
John MacArthur talks about Duck Dynasty Episode 13431
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVJvS...
Miracles in Rome
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUQX9...
God the Holy Spirit – Our Helper – Dr. Charles Stanley
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sin24...
SPIRIT OF JEALOUSLY killed their father, children were now on DEATH ROW
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1r93...
WORSHIP WITH APOSTLE J.B MAKANANISA
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tkdz_...
The Greatest Miracle | David Diga Hernandez
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvOuG...
Kingdom of God in New Zealand
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNKF_...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Image - Back view of Jesus speaking to the crowds.
Wikimedia Commons
http://riverfallsag.com/2018/09/09/th...
Benny Hinn - Raw Anointing of the Spirit (1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdUIq...
John MacArthur talks about Duck Dynasty Episode 13431
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVJvS...
Miracles in Rome
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUQX9...
God the Holy Spirit – Our Helper – Dr. Charles Stanley
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sin24...
SPIRIT OF JEALOUSLY killed their father, children were now on DEATH ROW
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1r93...
WORSHIP WITH APOSTLE J.B MAKANANISA
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tkdz_...
The Greatest Miracle | David Diga Hernandez
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvOuG...
Kingdom of God in New Zealand
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNKF_...
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